Bills to restrict abortion rights advanced in Pennsylvania

Republicans who control Pennsylvania's Legislature began Tuesday to advance hot-button bills to restrict abortion rights and expand gun rights, although the bills faced opposition by Democratic lawmakers and certain veto by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

In the House Health Committee, Republicans passed two bills on a party-line basis to further restrict abortion rights.

One would restrict abortion after the detection of a fetal heartbeat, the first time such a bill has emerged from a committee in Pennsylvania's Legislature. It carries an exception for when it is medically necessary to protect the mother.

The bill is similar to that in more than a dozen other states that ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, possibly as early as six weeks, before many women even know they are pregnant. Federal courts have mostly blocked states from enforcing similar measures.

The other bill would prohibit an abortion on the basis of a Down syndrome diagnosis. Such legislation has, in past years, been blocked by federal courts in every state where it was challenged, and Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed something identical or similar in 2019.

However, former President Donald Trump’s judicial appointments have begun to allow enforcement of such laws.

Firearms bills also were on tap for votes Tuesday in the House Judiciary Committee.