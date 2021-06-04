North Carolina police department suspends some responses

A North Carolina police department said it is suspending responses to a list of crimes after losing 84 officers since the start of 2020.

The Asheville Police Department said in a news release that it is making the changes in order to improve response times for emergency calls made to 911.

According to the news release, Asheville police will no longer respond to 10 kinds of calls, including theft under $1,000 and theft from a vehicle when there is no suspect information in either instance. The department also listed non-life threatening harassing phone calls, which do not include incidents related to domestic violence and/or stalking.

In addition, police won't respond to fraud, scam or identity theft; simple assaults reported after they occurred; reports that don't require immediate police action; funeral escorts; lost and found property; and instances of trespassing where the property owner doesn't want to press charges

The department also says noise complaints during normal business hours and after-hours may have a significant delay in response.