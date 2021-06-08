LA sheriff sends deputies to assess Venice homeless crisis

Members of the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department's HOST, Homeless Outreach Service Team, walk past tents set up by homeless people Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in the Venice Beach section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) AP

The sheriff of Los Angeles County dispatched deputies Tuesday to Venice Beach to assess the homelessness problem, a day after he called out city officials for failing to adequately address the growing number of people sleeping outdoors along the famous strand.

Venice is the jurisdiction of the Los Angeles Police Department, not the Sheriff's Department. But Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he was moved to act because of “the failures of local politicians in regard to the homelessness crisis.”

Villanueva tweeted Monday that he was sending the Sheriff's Department's Homeless Outreach Services Team to the beach, where encampments have proliferated along the popular boardwalk and in surrounding neighborhoods.

“They’re going to start interfacing with the homeless, start doing their assessments and figuring out where everybody is in their transition from being homeless to being housed," he told CBS 2 News.

Villaneuva told the news station he was not trying to start a turf battle with the Police Department, but instead was trying to help.

“I’m not going to blame LAPD whatsoever,” he said. “I think they can definitely do the job. They’re more than capable, have good leadership. However, if they’re hamstrung by politicians that don’t want them to do their job, well then they’re left in a very, very bad situation.”

City Councilman Mike Bonin, who represents the district that includes the area, accused Villanueva of making political hay out of a serious problem.

“He didn’t call to offer services or housing, which would help," Bonin said in a tweet Tuesday. “He went on a PR blitz, promising his own notorious brand of justice. To anyone familiar with Villanueva and LASD, that’s incredibly ominous."

Villanueva's move comes as the county struggles with ways to deal with a homeless population estimated at more than 60,000.

On Tuesday, the county Board of Supervisors ordered homeless and public health agencies to look into a plan for providing housing to an estimated 600 women and 55 families now living on skid row in Los Angeles.

“A lack of stable housing increases women’s vulnerability to violence, exacerbating the trauma many unhoused women have already experienced," the motion said.