Kentucky’s high court reviews case testing executive powers

Kentucky's highest court heard clashing views on executive powers Thursday as it reviews Republican-backed laws aimed at curbing Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's authority to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Supreme Court hearing came a day before all coronavirus-related capacity limits on Kentucky businesses are being lifted. But the high court's ruling will have far-reaching implications for future governors confronted by long-running public emergencies.

The case revolves around measures passed over Beshear's veto by the GOP-dominated legislature curbing the governor's emergency powers. Beshear immediately filed a lawsuit and the new laws were temporarily blocked by a Franklin Circuit judge.

Amy Cubbage, Beshear's general counsel, argued Thursday that the legislature was “micromanaging the pandemic and giving itself a veto” over the governor's use of emergency powers. The state’s response to an emergency is “inherently an executive function,” she said.

Last year, the high court upheld the governor's authority to issue coronavirus-related restrictions on businesses and individuals to try to contain the virus's spread.

State Solicitor General Chad Meredith, representing Attorney General Daniel Cameron, said that ruling indicated lawmakers had the authority to change the executive powers law.

“The General Assembly did exactly what this court said it could do," he said Thursday.