1 dead after police shooting in Alabama

Officers responding to a call about an argument and shooting at a rural home were involved in a confrontation that left one person dead, authorities said.

A woman called the Walker County Sheriff's Office on Thursday night to report that a relative had shot at another family member during a dispute at her home, a sheriff's office spokesman told news outlets on the scene in the Boldo community.

Officers responding to a report of an active shooter shot and killed a person, said the official. No officers were reported injured.

Authorities didn't immediately release the names of anyone involved, but state police were investigating.

Boldo is located about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northwest of Birmingham.