Two dead after high-speed crash in St. Louis

St. Louis police have released the names of two people killed in a high-speed collision that happened with such force that it split one of the cars in half.

The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday near an Interstate 55 entrance ramp. Police on Monday identified the victims as 25-year-old Christian Wimbley and 27-year-old Haris Vranjkovina, both of St. Louis.

Police say Wimbley was driving a Mercedes GLE 63S at a high rate of speed and crashed into the passenger side of a Honda Accord, splitting it in two. Vranjkovina was a passenger in the Accord.

The Mercedes vaulted onto I-55, landing on its roof.

The driver of the Honda was hospitalized with critical injuries.