US wildfire officials see increasing demand for firefighters

In this photo provided by the California Interagency Willow Fire Incident, smoke rises from the Willow Fire near Big Sur, Calif., on Sunday, June 20, 2021. Dozens of wildfires were burning in hot, dry conditions across the U.S. West. In California, firefighters still faced the difficult task of trying to contain a large forest fire in rugged coastal mountains south of Big Sur that forced the evacuation of a Buddhist monastery and nearby campground. (California Interagency Willow Fire Incident via AP) AP

U.S. wildfire officials expecting increased fire activity and more demand for firefighters and equipment raised the national preparedness to level 4 on Tuesday, unusual for June.

The National Interagency Fire Center said it’s the second earliest it reached what it calls preparedness level 4 on the 1-5 scale since 1990. It’s also only the fourth time in the last 20 years to reach that level in June.

Officials said more than 8,700 wildland firefighters are currently battling 47 large wildfires that have consumed more than 800 square miles. Arizona had 14 of those fires, followed by California with seven.

Officials said that so far this year there have been more than 29,000 wildfires, about 4,000 more than the 10-year average.

Most wildfires are quickly put out by firefighters stationed in the area before they grow to a large size and require firefighters from other states.

Wildfire officials say much of the U.S. West is in a drought with a challenging wildfire season ahead.