Editorial Roundup: Alabama

Decatur Daily. June 22, 2021.

Editorial: House vote on AUMF step in right direction

The Issue

Congress took one tiny, mostly symbolic step toward ending America’s “forever wars” abroad last week when the House voted to repeal the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force it passed to authorize the Iraq War.

The 268-161 vote was a milestone not only for passing but for passing with significant Republican support — although a majority of Republicans still voted against it.

Alabama Republican Reps. Mo Brooks of Huntsville and Barry Moore of Enterprise were among the 49 Republicans who joined all but one of the House Democrats to pass the AUMF repeal. Brooks had voted against a similar bill 18 months earlier, when Moore was not yet a congressman, having been elected to the District 3 House seat just this past November.

Among Republicans, even in Alabama, willingness to support open-ended military adventures abroad is on the wane, and former President Donald Trump gets much of the credit for that. As inconsistent as he was in practice, his rhetorical stance against “forever wars” has made it safe for Republicans to be more skeptical about military action overseas. In 2003, being skeptical of foreign intervention could get you branded an “unpatriotic conservative,” as a cover essay that year in National Review magazine boldly proclaimed.

We may lament Trump’s influence on the Republican Party on other issues — cementing its turn away from the optimistic, pro-immigrant party of Ronald Reagan and turning it from a party of principle to a party of personality — but it’s a good thing Trump has made it somewhat fashionable among Republicans to be skeptical of the biggest of big government programs — unnecessary wars of choice.

Unfortunately, repealing the 2002 AUMF is a much more difficult task in the U.S. Senate, where Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is busy citing excuses to scuttle repeal efforts.

“House Democrats claim this vote is an urgent act of Congressional oversight, and the Democratic Leader has indicated that the Senate will take it up with similar zeal,” he said.

“... The fact of the matter is the legal and practical application of the 2002 AUMF extends far beyond the defeat of Saddam Hussein’s regime. And tossing it aside without answering real questions about our ongoing efforts in the region is reckless.”

Yet it is the fact that the 2002 AUMF has been extended “far beyond” its original purpose that makes it so dangerous and in need of repeal. It currently acts as a blank check for any military action a president might want to undertake, cutting Congress out of its constitutionally mandated role of declaring war.

McConnell also cites President Joe Biden’s “hasty retreat from Afghanistan” in his case for keeping the 2002 AUMF, but U.S. military action in Afghanistan is authorized under the 2001 AUMF, which is similarly open-ended.

Indeed, as Biden makes good on the Afghanistan withdrawal the Trump administration began, it’s time to repeal the 2001 AUMF as well. It also functions as a blank check for military adventurism, and as long as it is in force, repealing the 2002 AUMF is mostly symbolic.

It’s important to remember that neither AUMF is necessary for a president to respond to a legitimate threat to the U.S. The 1973 War Powers Resolution gives the president a window in which to act, but requires he then get approval from Congress.

No doubt many in Congress would just as soon avoid the messy politics of having to decide matters of war and peace, but the Constitution places that responsibility with them, and they shouldn’t be allowed to shirk it any longer.

