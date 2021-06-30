Wolf signs off on revisions to Pennsylvania medical pot law

Medical marijuana patients can continue to get a three month's supply at a time under revisions to the Pennsylvania program signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Tom Wolf.

The bill makes it easier for producers to remove contaminants such as yeast and mold from medical marijuana.

A proposal to allow patients to grow their own marijuana was defeated.

Other changes include permanently allowing curbside dispensing, a change that was adopted in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new law adds to the list of serious medical conditions for which medical marijuana can be dispensed to include cancer remission therapy and neuropathies of the central nervous system.

The legislation gives the state agriculture secretary a month to make public an initial list of pesticides that grower-producers can use, a list that will be updated annually.

The bill passed the House Friday, 165-38, with only one Democratic “no” vote, and was approved by the Senate, 47-3. Most of its provisions take effect immediately.