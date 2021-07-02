General to lead Army’s Human Resource command at Fort Knox

A brigadier general is the new commander of the Army's Human Resources Command headquartered at Fort Knox.

Brig. Gen. Thomas R. Drew was handed over the command by Maj. Gen. Joseph Calloway on Thursday, the Army post said.

Drew called the Fort Knox-based command a “world-class HR organization.”

Drew recently served as director of the Army Talent Management Task Force in Washington. He enlisted in the Army in 1982 and was commissioned an aviation officer in 1989.

Calloway is retiring. A release from Fort Knox said Calloway laid the groundwork for modernization of IT platforms and navigated a “diverse, complex mission during a historic global pandemic.”