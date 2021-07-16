Police say boyfriend killed over texts to other woman

Investigators in suburban Kansas City say a 25-year-old woman charged in the shooting death of her boyfriend last week killed him after finding his texts to another woman.

Katie Black, of Independence, is charged with second-degree felony murder, armed criminal action, domestic assault and illegal firearm use in the July 7 shooting death in Sibley, the Kansas City Star reported. Police have not released the 29-year-old victim's name.

Black was at the scene of the shooting when officers and medics arrived, police said, and told investigators conflicting stories about what had transpired. Black first told police her boyfriend was shot during a struggle with an unknown man outside her boyfriend's vehicle.

She later admitted to shooting her boyfriend, police said, but described the shooting as an accident, saying he walked in front of her gun while she was practicing shooting. She then said she fired the gun in the boyfriend's direction to scare him but wound up shooting him. Black told investigators she and the man had argued before the shooting, police said.

A witness told police Black was angry after finding romantic text messages from her boyfriend to other women.

Black is being held in Jackson County jail on $50,000 bond.