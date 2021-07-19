Officer dies in crash a day after graduating police academy

A weekend car crash killed a Mississippi police officer just a day after she graduated from the police academy, the police chief said.

Chief Mike Prendergast's post Sunday on the City of Waveland's Facebook page said Katie Cash, 33, died Saturday night. Waveland is on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

WLOX-TV reported that Cash was a passenger in a car that was involved in a crash in Hancock County. She had graduated from the academy on Friday. Cash was the mother of two children.

Prendergast said more details would be released later.