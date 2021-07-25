Florida murder suspect kills himself after police shootout

A Florida murder suspect killed himself after a shootout with deputies when investigators following him pulled over his Uber driver in a traffic stop, authorities said Friday.

The man got out of the car and started shooting at Palm Beach County deputies, who returned fire, said Frank DeMario, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office chief of law enforcement, in a video the department posted on Twitter.

The suspect wasn't hit by the deputies' gunfire and fled to a building about a block away, where deputies found blood. The officers at first thought he had been wounded in the shootout, but later determined he fatally shot himself, DeMario said.

The department posted a photo of a gun between the dead suspect's legs. Two deputies were placed on administrative leave, which is protocol for officer involved shootings. Neither were injured.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.