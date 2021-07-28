St. Louis police: Man killed, teen shot in separate attacks

A man was killed and a 17-year-old wounded in separate shootings in St. Louis’ North Pointe neighborhood, police there said.

The shootings happened Tuesday night, with police saying the first occurred around 6:30 p.m. when a man was shot several times on Mora Lane. Officials had not released the man’s name by Wednesday morning.

The second shooting happened around 7 p.m. near Riverview Boulevard and Vivian Avenue, when officers found the teen with a gunshot wound to his stomach and rushed him to a hospital for treatment. Police did not immediately release the teen's name or medical condition.

Police have not said whether the shootings were related or announced any arrests in either case.