Third former Kansas jail employee arrested in theft probe

A third person was arrested Friday in an investigation into the theft of public money at the Cloud County Jail, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said.

Nicholas Clanin, 33, of Concordia, was arrested in Belleville and booked into the Republic County Jail facing possible charges of theft, misuse of public funds, official misconduct, and destroying a written instrument. Clanin was a Cloud County jail lieutenant when the alleged crimes occurred, The KBI said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Alexandra Wilcox, 22, of Shawnee, Oklahoma, a former corrections officer at the jail. She faces a possible misdemeanor theft charge.

Agents arrested the jail's former administrator, Amber Lindberg, 40, of Concordia, in Minneapolis, Kansas, on Wednesday on suspicion of theft, misuse of public funds, official misconduct and several other counts, the KBI said.

Lindberg’s mother, Joyce Jasper, 62, of Concordia, was arrested on suspicion of theft.

The KBI did not provide details about the alleged theft.

The Lincoln County Attorney has been appointed as special prosecutor for the case.