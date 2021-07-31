Highway named for late Mississippi chief justice Hawkins

A segment of highway in northern Mississippi has been named for a former justice on the state's highest court.

People gathered Friday in Chickasaw County to dedicate the “Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Armis Hawkins Memorial Highway."

The segment begins at the intersection of State Route 389 and extends north to the State Route 8 intersection.

Hawkins was a Natchez native, and his family moved to the north Mississippi town of Houston when he was a child. He served in the military during World War II, then graduated from the University of Mississippi with a law degree in 1947 and opened a law practice in Houston.

He was elected district attorney for part of northern Mississippi in 1951 and served eight years before running unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor in 1959. Hawkins was elected to the state Supreme Court in 1980 and was chief justice from 1993 until 1995. He died in 2006.