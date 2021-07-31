Sheriff’s deputy killed in ATV crash, child injured

A Kentucky sheriff's deputy was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Hardin County, state police said.

Investigators determined that 36-year-old Kevin Johnson was driving an ATV Friday morning on a residential street when he ran off the roadway and struck a fence. He was off duty. State police said Johnson lost control of the vehicle.

A 7-year-old passenger in the ATV suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a Louisville hospital.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. The Hardin County Sheriff's Department announced Johnson's death in a posting on social media.

“Please keep the deputy’s family and the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers,” it said.