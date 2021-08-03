Beshear shifts roles for some top administration officials

Kentucky's governor has shifted the roles for some of the top officials in his administration.

Kerry Harvey is now the head of the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday. Harvey had served as Public Protection Cabinet secretary.

Ray Perry has been appointed as the new Public Protection secretary as part of the reshuffling. Perry served in various roles during his public career, most recently as deputy secretary of the Public Protection Cabinet.

In another move, Department of Veterans Affairs Deputy Commissioner Whitney Allen will assume the role of commissioner. Allen is a retired Army lieutenant colonel with 25 years of combined military service, the governor's office said. Keith Jackson, who has served as commissioner of the veterans affairs department, will become deputy secretary of the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet.

Amy Cubbage, Beshear’s general counsel, has been appointed to the Public Service Commission and will serve as vice chair.