Sheriff cites ‘misinformation’ about Lake Tahoe bear killing

Sheriff’s deputies have released additional details about the shooting of a bear at a rental home near Lake Tahoe in June in an effort to dispel what they say is misinformation about the incident that led to the animal’s death.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Tuesday that the man who shot the bear in self-defense was pushed to the ground by the animal when he confronted it inside the residence he was renting in Meyers on June 24.

The statement said that “contrary to speculation on social media,” the man visiting the area and was not an off-duty law enforcement officer.

The sheriff’s office didn’t provide any details about the social media posts.

The BEAR League, a bear protection group at Tahoe, said on its Facebook site on Tuesday it removed a post regarding the shooting. It said it did so because many people started commenting and speculating with names of officers whom they claimed were involved in the shooting.

It said none of the individuals named had anything to with the incident.

But the BEAR League said it stood by its original concerns that there was no evidence the unharmed man was ever ``attacked'’ or “threatened” by the bear.