Kemp must decide if he’ll suspend indicted Augusta official

A three-person panel has until Monday to recommend to Gov. Brian Kemp whether he should suspend an indicted Augusta-Richmond County commissioner.

Local news outlets report Commissioner Sammie Sias pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a federal indictment accusing him of destroying records and lying to cover it up. Sias is free on bail.

The indictment alleges that Sias altered or destroyed records related to the Sandridge Community Association, which ran a city-owned community center, days before federal agents raided Sias' home in 2019, taking away records and computers. The day after the raid, the indictment alleges that Sias lied to an FBI agent by saying he had provided all the records relating to the community association and community center. Investigators say they later found documents that Sias withheld.

The investigation began after a neighbor and former girlfriend accused Sias of fabricating invoices for work done at the center and hiring only his friends to do work. She also accused Sias of improperly bringing in items including pornography, alcohol, guns and a blow-up mattress.

Sias did not comment when he left court Wednesday. He previously vowed to fight the charges.

Kemp appointed a panel on July 26 to recommend whether to suspend Sias from office until the charges are resolved. He would be removed if convicted.

Jefferson County Commissioner Johnny Davis, Georgetown-Quitman County Commissioner Carvel Lewis and Attorney General Chris Carr are the members of the commission that will recommend to Kemp whether to suspend Sias.