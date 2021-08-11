Editorial Roundup: North Carolina

Charlotte Observer. Aug. 10, 2021.

Editorial: A redacted audit report demonstrates again UNC’s lack of transparency

The University of North Carolina was the first public university to open, but it’s too often not open with the public.

That lack of transparency explains, at least in part, why UNC at Chapel Hill keeps getting caught in controversies ranging from the academic-athletic scandal, to the secret deal to relocate Silent Sam, to the uproar over proposed tenure for journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones.

Another telling example of the university’s tendency to withhold rather than disclose came with the resignation of UNC Police Chief David Perry. Perry’s June 30 resignation was not announced until July 6. The News & Observer’s Dan Kane, acting on a tip that Perry may have been forced out, had made a public records request for an internal audit that might explain why Perry gave up his $225,000 post after only two years.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

UNC didn’t respond quickly to the request, so Kane obtained a copy UNC had given the state Council of Internal Auditing. But UNC had redacted it almost entirely, and later gave Kane another copy of the same heavily redacted audit. Kane made a request of the UNC system office and received a more revealing version of the audit’s findings. It said someone had improperly used a criminal records data base to look up people unrelated to UNC matters, wasted money on a leased vehicle and golf cart and took a department vehicle to attend away football games. A UNC trustee had previously told the N&O’s Kate Murphy the audit involved the chief, without commenting on the findings.

Perry, who came to UNC after serving as Florida State University’s police chief, denied the audit’s findings. But, more significantly, he said the audit should not have been released because he has a mutual nondisclosure agreement with UNC. That implies that Perry has something to disclose about UNC, but the former chief would not say what that might be.

There’s plenty wrong with this scenario, and it extends beyond Perry’s tenure and resignation. Why should the public not be informed about misconduct by the campus police chief? UNC wrongly believes that cloaking information minimizes bad press. Often, it makes things worse. But apart from being a poor public relations strategy, it’s also an abuse of public records law.

Brooks Fuller, an Elon University assistant professor of journalism who heads the North Carolina Open Government Coalition, said the audits should have been fully released, except for specifically personal details. “These internal audits are explicitly made public by statute, so there’s no reason they are withheld from public view,” he said.

UNC and other state agencies try to withhold damaging reports by adding them to a personnel file, but Fuller said that dodge shouldn’t be allowed. Just placing a document in a personnel file doesn’t exempt it from disclosure.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Then there’s the possible nondisclosure agreement. Public institutions shouldn’t enter such deals. Their job is to disclose, not shield information relevant to how public servants exercise their public duties. In any case, Fuller notes, a nondisclosure agreement can’t supersede public records law.

Clearly, there’s more the public needs to know about what Perry might have done and what he knows. UNC-CH Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz needs to break what seems to be a vow of silence on campus controversies and provide a full disclosure of the circumstances around Perry’s hiring, his tenure and his resignation. What’s personal can stay personal, but what’s subject to public records law should be disclosed and explained.

When it comes to controversies, UNC-CH spends a fortune on lawyers and public relations. It ought to instead spend time responding, releasing all relevant documents and making top officials available to explain the university’s actions. UNC’s pattern of one controversy after another arises from reflexive attempts to control the news that often only increase the coverage and the public’s anger.

Instead, leaders on the Chapel Hill campus ought to commit anew to living out UNC’s motto: Lux libertas – Light and Liberty.

___

Winston-Salem Journal. Aug. 7, 2021.

Editorial: Extending housing protections

It seemed a foregone conclusion.

The U.S. House had adjourned July 30, representatives dispersing to all corners of the country. They’d done so without extending the federal eviction moratorium, which would doubtless lead to a flurry of evictions — evictions of families, led by unemployed parents, with nowhere to go but to the streets and homeless shelters.

But one woman, Cori Bush, a first-term Democratic congresswoman from St. Louis, remained in Washington, D.C. Remained at the Capitol, in fact, on the Capitol steps. From there, she tweeted: “Many of my Democratic colleagues chose to go on vacation early today rather than staying to vote to keep people in their homes. I’ll be sleeping outside the Capitol tonight. We’ve still got work to do.”

She slept on the Capitol steps through the weekend and into last week, still tweeting to rally support.

Perhaps her most compelling argument: “I’m a formerly unhoused Congresswoman, and I know that people will die if we let the eviction moratorium expire.”

Not everyone appreciated her stance. Her hometown newspaper, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, wrote that she “clearly misunderstands the complicated process required to restore the moratorium.”

But her protest generated increasing attention and support and on Tuesday, President Biden announced a 60-day extension of an eviction moratorium — first instituted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under former President Trump’s administration — covering areas overrun with the delta variant. His action gives families — an estimated 6.2 million to 10 million American households currently live under the threat of eviction — at least a few more nights to find a way forward.

That won’t be easy, especially as the delta variant surges in some parts of the country. The U.S. is still down about 6 million jobs from pre-COVID times — jobs that may not be returning. As some steel and coal workers have explained to the American people, it’s not easy to surrender one career path — one that has called for a lifetime investment — and start processing microchips instead.

As with many politicians, we don’t agree with everything that Bush says and does, especially her more controversial statements about defunding the police. But compassionate people should appreciate her efforts to prevent the kind of homelessness she herself experienced several times in her life. Especially in the midst of a deadly pandemic, exacerbated by medical-fact deniers, having four walls inside which to retreat is a form of protection to which everyone should have access — and without which many will indeed die.

The legal soundness of Biden’s 11th-hour extension is questionable; he has admitted that it could be overturned by the courts. At least one Republican legislator has said his action is cause for impeachment. (Suddenly the bar is set very low.)

But the CDC is explicitly authorized by Congress to make and enforce regulations that are necessary to prevent the transmission of communicable diseases. That’s applicable now.

And at least Biden is acting on behalf of the American people, rather than for his own political gain.

We’ve also seen compassionate action on this front from local housing advocates, including members of Housing Justice Now, which is working to prevent evictions related to COVID. We appreciate their efforts.

We’re not without understanding for landlords. Many are no moguls, but own one or two properties on which they rely for income. They have mortgages and taxes to pay. Government relief should cover their needs as well.

COVID is not only challenging in and of itself; it has revealed many of the cracks in our systems, including ballooning medical costs and the income inequality that makes it difficult for families to survive — and save for emergencies — on low wages.

This emergency — this public health crisis — has lingered for too long. Again, we encourage everyone who has not been vaccinated to do so. Help all of us put this behind us.

___

Greensboro News & Record. Aug. 9, 2021.

Editorial: Fire, aim, ready: Stray bullets are flying

"I shot an arrow into the air,

It fell to earth, I knew not where."

— Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

“You can’t stop stupid,” one speaker said during a public hearing Thursday night.

But you certainly can try. And county leaders ought to.

At issue are possible updates to rules for firing guns in unincorporated parts of Guilford County.

Some residents have been spooked by stray bullets from neighbors’ firearms that in some cases has damaged neighbors’ property and in at least one case injured a pet.

A former Greensboro police officer who spoke at the Board of County Commissioners meeting has seen both.

One wayward bullet struck his tractor. Another wounded one of his dogs in the leg.

“The McLeansville that I grew up in is not the same,” the ex-policeman, Jeff Lowdermilk, said at the meeting. “It’s more populated. It’s not a good thing or a bad thing. It’s just a fact.”

The county’s growth and urbanization is a fact and it has been for years.

So has the threat of stray bullets.

Ask the Weather Guys: Why are some clouds fluffy on top but flat on the bottom?

In 2004, a southeast Guilford County woman was shot in her backyard on New Year’s Day.

A wayward bullet from out of nowhere struck her in the chest and knocked her off her feet.

“It just hit me and took the breath out of me,” Sheila Pusey told the News & Record at the time. “I fell down and cried.”

Pusey, who was herself a respiratory therapist, was treated at the Cone Health Emergency Room.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office determined that the bullet had come from a high-powered rifle. Fortunately, it had been fired from far enough away that it left only a bloody bruise.

More recently, in June, a 57-year-old man was eating a meal outdoors at Sedgefield Country Club when a stray bullet hit him in the head.

He thought he had been hit by an errant golf ball before plucking a bullet out of his head.

The bullet drew blood but caused the man no serious injury.

At least this time.

So the commissioners are discussing what to do, if anything, about gun rules in unincorporated Guilford County.

The board is considering stiffer penalties. As the News & Record’s Richard Barron reported last week, violators could be charged with a misdemeanor and fined as much as $500. They also could be charged a civil penalty and fined up to $500.

That sounds perfectly reasonable for reckless behavior that, at the least, could cost someone frayed nerves and property damage. And that, at worst, cause serious injury or even death.

Needless to say, anytime the issue of gun laws arises, so does heated debate.

The room was loud and fierce when more than 20 speakers from the floor had their say on the ordinance last week.

They included Lowdermilk, the former police officer, and Paul Minehart, both of whom supported the changes to the ordinance.

“I have friends who own 100-acre properties,” Minehart said of the ordinance’s requirement that shooting ranges be situated at least a football field and a half (150 yards) from any nearby street, road or highway. “I take my AK and go for it. It is an issue of life and respect and safety.”

Then again, a McLeansville Wildlife Club member, Brooks Langley, was skeptical of the proposed ordinance. “We all want gun safety,” Langley said, “but I’m going to tell you right now: You can’t stop stupid.”

The room erupted with applause and cheers.

In case there was any doubt, the debate over the rules for firearms was as fierce then as it is now.

Knowing how volatile an issue this is, commissioners Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston understandably wants to proceed carefully.

He is considering a committee of commissioners and residents to draft a revised version of the ordinance before the full board takes a vote.

As for whether this is a question of Second Amendment rights, it really isn’t. If anything, this is about the rights of others to be able to ride in a car, take a walk or relax on their own property without fear that they will become collateral damage during someone else’s target practice.

No one here is plotting to take people’s guns. The goal is simply to encourage safer and more responsible use of guns.

Right now too many bullets are flying to who knows where.

A man was shot in the head while having a meal.

And what would be truly stupid is to shrug and do nothing about it.

END