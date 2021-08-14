New Illinois law bans ‘hairstyle discrimination’ in schools

Illinois schools will be prohibited from issuing rules regarding hairstyles historically associated with race and ethnicity, such as braids and twists, under a new law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The measure approved by the Legislature this spring and signed by Pritzker on Friday aims to end discrimination based on students' hairstyles. It is known as the Jett Hawkins Law after Gus “Jett” Hawkins, a Black student who at age 4 was told to take out his braids because the hairstyle violated the dress code at his Chicago school.

His mother, Ida Nelson, began an awareness campaign after the incident, saying stigmatizing children's hair can negatively affect their educational development. She called Friday's bill signing “monumental.”

“For us, this is bigger than just hair. Our hair is an extension of who we are as a race and is deeply connected to our cultural identity," Nelson said. “This is one huge step towards improving the mental health outcomes for our children, as it ensures that they will be in healthier learning environments.”

The legislation was sponsored by state Sen. Mike Simmons, a Black lawmaker who wears his hair in dreadlocks.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Black youth in school settings shouldn’t have to be restricted by outdated and often racist dress codes that only serve to humiliate students of color who want to wear their hair in a style that honors their heritage, ancestry, and culture," Simmons said.

The new law takes effect Jan. 1.