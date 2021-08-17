Official: North Carolina mayor dies after battling COVID-19

The mayor of a small North Carolina town has died from COVID-19, according to a town official.

Oak City Town Clerk Vonetta Porter said Mayor William Stalls died on Sunday, WITN reported Monday. Mayor Pro Tem Sue Harrell said Stalls had been hospitalized for three weeks.

Stalls, who worked for 43 years with Oak City Fire & EMS, served as an EMT and treasurer.

At next month’s commissioners’ meeting, Harrell will be sworn in as acting mayor.

Harrell said Town Commissioner Joey Brown died from the virus in July 2020. A notice on the town's website showed a town meeting scheduled for Aug, 2 was cancelled because of what the statement termed “a high amount of COVID-19 cases within the town, including board members.” In addition, the town hall is closed to the public until further notice, the statement said.

Oak City, in Martin County, is 90 miles (144 km) east of Raleigh.