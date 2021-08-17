Lauderdale County sheriff under review for reaccreditation

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department in Meridian is up for a regular review to determine whether it's complying with state standards.

A team from the Mississippi Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission was scheduled to visit on Tuesday as part of the department's four-year reaccreditation process, The Meridian Star reports.

The commission will assess how the department conducts traffic stops, uses force, engages in vehicle pursuits and hires, among other practices. The review will cover 2017 to 2020.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said law enforcement agencies are required to comply with 140 professional standards in order to achieve state-accreditation from The MSLEAC.