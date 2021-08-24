National Politics
Firefighters: Isle of Palms should hire a fire chief
A group of firefighters on the Isle of Palms says a lack of action to hire a new fire chief is putting residents and visitors in danger.
A new fire chief hasn’t been hired in more than eight months, WCSC-TV reported.
The Professional Fire Fighters Association of South Carolina and the Isle of Palms Professional Fire Fighters Association want the city to fill the vacant position.
The groups have scheduled a Monday news conference to discuss the issue further.
