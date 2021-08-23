National Politics
Deaths of woman, daughter near Columbia considered homicides
The Boone County Sheriff's department said a 43-year-old woman and her young daughter were found dead just south of Columbia.
The department said deputies found the bodies of Allison Abitz and 11-year-old Jozee Abitz late Sunday. Deputies went to the home after a concerned relative notified the department.
The deaths are being investigated as homicides, the sheriff's department said.
No suspects have been arrested.
The department did not release any further information.
