St. Louis names new chief for troubled jail system

A new leader has been hired to oversee St. Louis' jail system that has been plagued by unrest among detainees and concerns about conditions.

The mayor's office on Wednesday announced that Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah will take over as corrections commissioner on Sept. 13. She has 30 years of experience in corrections, most recently as an associate warden at a federal prison in Arkansas.

The City Justice Center in downtown St. Louis has been the site of several riots this year. The city is spending millions of dollars to repair faulty locks.

The city's other jail has been the subject of years of criticism for alleged unsanitary conditions and extreme heat in the summer and cold in the winter. Mayor Tishaura Jones has promised to shut down the facility known as the workhouse.

Jones had criticized the leadership of the former commissioner, Dale Glass. He resigned effective June 1.