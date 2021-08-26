Lawyer in governor’s office arrested for child solicitation

A lawyer in Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's office was arrested Wednesday on charges of using a computer to solicit or exploit a child, jail records show.

Chase Tristian Espy was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on the charges. Court records were not immediately available to show the details behind the accusation. The 36-year-old was released on a $30,000 bond Thursday, according to court records.

It was unclear Thursday morning if Espy has a defense attorney to speak on his behalf.

Espy was employed as deputy general counsel in the governor's office. The governor's office issued a statement Thursday saying his employment has been terminated.

“The allegations against Mr. Espy are serious, tragic and shocking," the statement said. “While he was employed by our office for only a few months, Mr. Espy has been terminated. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further information is available at this time.”