Fremont police kill suspect in mobile park shooting

A Police officer in Northern California fatally shot a man they say was suspected in a shooting at a mobile home, authorities said.

The Fremont Police Department said Thursday that officers responded to a 911 call Wednesday reporting a person had been shot in the head at Southlake Mobile Home Park and found a victim with life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to a hospital.

About 45 minutes later and half a mile away, an officer identified and attempted to stop a man who matched the description of the shooting suspect and during that interaction, the officer fatally shot the suspect, the department said in a statement.

The exact chain of events is under investigation and additional details, including the names of the shooting victim and the suspect killed by the officer, will be released after all evidence is examined, officials said.