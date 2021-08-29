Biden aide signals more US strikes on ISIS after Kabul bombing

WASHINGTON — U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said two Islamic State members killed in an airstrike were planning additional attacks after the Kabul airport bombing and signaled that the U.S. will keep targeting the group.

President Joe Biden “will stop at nothing to make ISIS-K pay,” Sullivan said on “Fox News Sunday.” The group, an Islamic state offshoot, claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing on Thursday that killed at least 88 people, including 13 U.S. service members.

“He will ensure that we get the people responsible for this, that we continue to put pressure on the group responsible for this and that we continue to take targets off the battlefield,” Sullivan said.

A U.S. airstrike on Friday killed two ISIS-K targets and wounded a third, according to the Defense Department.

“These are individuals who are planning additional attacks,” Sullivan said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. “And we believe that by taking them out, we have disrupted those attacks to the individuals involved in the facilitation and planning and production of explosive devices.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sullivan, who is President Joe Biden’s top national security aide, added to warnings — including by Biden himself on Saturday — about the threats faced by U.S. troops as they seek to complete an airlift of U.S. citizens and Afghan allies from Kabul by Tuesday.

“We are in a period of serious danger given what we are seeing in the intelligence,” Sullivan said. The U.S. has evacuated more than 5,000 of its citizens “and we believe that we’re done to a population of 300 or fewer” who have yet to get out, he said.

Sullivan renewed assurances by the Biden administration that it should still be possible for U.S. citizens, legal permanent residents and Afghan allies who have travel documents to leave Kabul after Aug. 31.

“After August 31st, we believe that we have substantial leverage to hold the Taliban to its commitments to allow safe passage” for those groups, he said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. will retain the ability to strike threats to the U.S. after the withdrawal, citing similar capabilities in place “where we don’t have boots on the ground on any kind of an ongoing basis” such as Yeman, Somalia and Libya.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“We have the capacity to go after people who are trying to do us harm,” Blinken said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “We’ll retain that capacity in Afghanistan.”