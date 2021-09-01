Ivey names McLaughlin as new Limestone County sheriff

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday appointed Joshua McLaughlin as Limestone County sheriff, a position vacated when the longtime sheriff there was convicted of theft and ethics charges.

McLaughlin currently serves as the chief investigator in the Limestone County district attorney’s office. He previously was a lieutenant narcotics investigator.

“Joshua McLaughlin not only embodies the best qualities of a dedicated member of law enforcement, but also that of someone who is committed to serving their community, being a man of faith and of his family," Ivey said in a statement.

“The people of Limestone County deserve to have total confidence and trust in their elected officials, and I am confident that will be restored with Joshua McLaughlin,” she added.

Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was automatically removed from office after being convicted of taking no-interest loans from a jail fund that held prisoners’ money and of stealing $4,000 from his campaign account.

He was sentenced to three years behind bars. He is appealing his conviction.