Sacramento police kill armed man after hourslong standoff

An armed man who barricaded himself in a Sacramento home and shot at officers several times during an hourslong standoff was shot and killed Tuesday by an officer, authorities said.

Officers responding to a welfare check Monday night found a man inside a residence with multiple guns. No one else was inside the home, Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Ryan Woo said.

The man fired at officers on “at least three” separate times during the 10-hour standoff, Woo said.

Around 5 a.m., the man emerged from the house and fired at officers and at least one officer fired back, striking the suspect, who fled back inside. No officers were injured in the exchange, Woo said.

Police sent a drone into the house and determined it was safe to approach and found the man inside unresponsive, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Firefighters declared the man dead at the scene with at least one gunshot wound. Woo said there did not appear to be any signs of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man was not identified.

Nearby Hiram Johnson High School was closed Tuesday because the area is an active crime scene, Sacramento City Unified School District spokeswoman Tara Gallegos said in an emailed statement.