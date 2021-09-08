September redistricting hearings held for NC maps input

North Carolina legislators are going outside Raleigh to hear from residents about how General Assembly and congressional districts should be redrawn for the next decade.

The House and Senate scheduled over a dozen public hearings for September, with the first occurring Wednesday evening in Caldwell County.

Lawmakers ultimately will travel from Cullowhee to Wilmington and Elizabeth City, and points in between.

They'll consider citizens' input before they draw this fall all 170 legislative districts and 14 congressional districts based on 2020 census numbers. North Carolina is getting an additional U.S. House seat because of its growing population.

Census figures suggest that representation will keep consolidating toward the Triangle and Charlotte region, while rural communities lose seats.

Republican lawmakers hold majorities in the House and Senate, so they'll get the final say for now on what the maps look like. Redistricting plans aren't subject to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto.