Second staff member at Kentucky school dies from COVID-19

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and the opening day of the Kentucky State Legislature special session in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) AP

A school custodian in eastern Kentucky has died from COVID-19, becoming the second staff member at Lee County Elementary to die from the virus since the school year began.

Custodian Bill Bailey died Sunday, two weeks after an instructional aide at the same school, Heather Antle, also died from the coronavirus, Lee County School District Superintendent Sarah Wasson said.

“He fought hard against COVID but unfortunately it was too much,” Bailey’s son, Austin, said in a social media post. “I can’t put into words how much this hurts.”

School officials said on social media that they were “deeply saddened” by his death.

“When we think of Bill we think of his contagious smile and positive attitude,” they said. "Each staff member chose a quote to go on their door this year and Bill’s was “Sweat now, shine later.”

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Lee County school board is scheduled to discuss mask policy and other virus-mitigation strategies this week, Wasson said. She said the districtwide mask mandate in effect since Aug. 11 would remain in place as “we work to make the best decisions for the safety of all students, staff and our community.”

The Republican-led legislature last week scrapped a statewide mask mandate for public K-12 schools, shifting masking decisions to local school boards.