Police: Florida teen high, speeding in crash that killed 4

A Florida teen-age driver was high on an illegal form of cannabis when he sped through a red light at more than 100 mph and caused a crash that killed four people, sheriff's officials said.

Christopher Garrett, 17, of West Palm Beach is being charged as an adult in four counts of vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in an arrest report. He remained in the Palm Beach County Jail on Wednesday. A judge set bond at $510,000.

Garrett was driving a Nissan Rogue SUV that had been reported stolen when he ran a red light going more than 100 mph (161 kph) and collided with a vehicle that was turning left, the sheriff's office said.

Killed in the July 30 collision were Garrett's passengers, Jay’Oni Leonard, 14, and Alexia Simpson, 17, and the other driver, Elizabeth Anderson, 62, and her passenger, George Nienhouse, 65.

Garrett, Leonard and Simpson all lived in different foster homes in the West Palm Beach area, Larry Rein, president and chief executive officer of the placement agency ChildNet, told The Palm Beach Post.

An arrest report said that toxicology results from blood drawn at the hospital found Garrett was under the influence of Delta 9 THC, a psychoactive form of cannabinoid that is banned in Florida.

The sheriff's office said West Palm Beach police spotted the SUV and tried to stop it but stopped chasing it shortly before the crash.