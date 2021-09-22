Some homeless skeptical of government-sanctioned encampment

Some of the people living in an Athens homeless camp known as Cooterville say they're skeptical of a new, government-sanctioned homeless camp planned for the community.

The Cooterville encampment under CSX railroad tracks is set to be cleared by Nov. 12, with city leaders trying to time the ejections with the opening of the new camp where homeless will be allowed to stay legally.

City officials are looking for an organization to head the government-sanctioned encampment, which will determine what it eventually looks like, The Athens Banner-Herald reported.

The Athens-Clarke County Commission this summer selected a site for it at the North Athens School.

There has been opposition to plans for the new homeless camp, with some people concerned that it will attract more homeless people to Athens. But supporters say the new camp will come with services aimed at helping homeless people make the transition to permanent housing.

In the Cooterville camp, some have expressed feeling left in the dark about the process are are unsure whether they will be secured a spot in the new camp, the Banner-Herald reported.

Oscar Sutton, who has lived in Cooterville for a couple of months, said he has no plans to move to the government-sanctioned encampment. He's worried about placing so many random people from the homeless community together, he told the Athens newspaper.

“It’s going to be chaos,” he said. “I’m not going to do it. If I have to stay out here I’ll just find somewhere to stay, but I’m not going to do it.”