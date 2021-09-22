Wichita man charged for participation in Jan. 6 insurrection

A Wichita man is facing eight counts related to his participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Michael Eckerman, 37, was arrested and charged Tuesday after federal authorities said he went inside the Capitol building and at one point pushed a Capitol police officer in order to allow protesters to move farther into the building while Congress was meeting to certify Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential race.

Eckerman made his first court appearance in federal court in Wichita on Tuesday and was released on $10,000 bond.

An affidavit filed by FBI special agent Corey Green said two tipsters identified Eckerman at the insurrection through photos he posted on social media.

The affidavit alleges Eckerman was nearby when a Capitol police officer shot and killed Ashli Babbit as she attempted to climb through a broken window to enter the House of Representatives.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Eckerman told KAKE-TV that he did not hurt any officers at the rally and “happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.”