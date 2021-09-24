Police: Woman shot after trying to run over police officer

A woman was shot and wounded after she tried to run over an officer with her car, a North Carolina police chief said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings says officers responded to a call from a beauty supply store at around 4 p.m. after reports of shots being fired inside and outside the store, news outlets reported.

Jennings said an officer on a motorbike was one of the first to arrive and that the woman made deliberate attempts to run over him before he fired at her. The woman drove away before officers caught up with at a nearby apartment complex. Emergency personnel said the woman was taken to the hospital with what was described as life-threatening injuries.

The woman's identity wasn't immediately released.