Baltimore financier gets 18 months for prostitution charge

A Baltimore financier accused of spending at least $90,000 for sex with women, including women he supplied with drugs, was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison on a prostitution charge, according to federal prosecutors.

Charles “Chuck” Nabit, 66, pleaded guilty earlier this year to transporting a person to engage in prostitution. U.S. District Judge George L. Russell III also ordered Nabit to pay a $55,000 fine and a $5,100 special assessment.

Nabit owns homes in Bethany Beach, Delaware; and Deerfield Beach, Florida. He owns Westport Group LLC and previously owned a Baltimore drug treatment center.

Seven women whom Nabit paid for sex either regularly used narcotics or had serious substance abuse problems, prosecutors said. A court filing that accompanied his plea agreement says Nabit regularly transported victims to and from his Baltimore office for sex and recorded sexual encounters with a camera despite objections.

“Charles Nabit paid thousands of dollars for commercial sex with victims that he knew were addicted to narcotics, including one woman that he personally supplied with cocaine and another who died from an overdose,” acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan Lenzner said in a statement. "Rather than use his abundant resources to help these victims, Nabit perpetuated their victimization for his own gratification."