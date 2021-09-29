National Politics

Sheriff IDs teen killed in 2-vehicle crash west of Wichita

The Associated Press

WICHITA, Kan.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office has identified a teenager killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened just west of Wichita earlier this week.

Stephanie Valentine, 17, of Norwich, died at a hospital Tuesday, a day after the car she was riding in collided with a semitrailer, officials said.

Investigators said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday when the car, driven by a 43-year-old man, apparently ran a stop sign at an intersection and collided with the semi, driven by a 38-year-old woman.

The man driving the was hospitalized in serious condition, officials said. The truck driver was not hurt.

