Family of man killed by FBI wants video of shooting released

Family members of a man shot and killed by an FBI agent in Oakland last month demanded Monday authorities release surveillance video of what happened.

The family of Jonathan Cortez, 31, also asked for the names of the FBI agents and other law enforcement officers who were serving a search warrant when the fatal shooting happened Sept. 13 in the Fruitvale neighborhood, KTVU-TV reported.

The FBI said Cortez was armed and posed a threat to federal officers who were serving an arrest warrant. The FBI still has not said if Cortez was the target of the warrant.

Cortez’s family says the FBI agent did not have to use deadly force even if he was a parolee.

Relatives said Cortez was a father of three who was “full of life, always smiling and went out of his way to help people,” including those who needed to get off drugs and into rehabilitation programs. They said he wanted to be a chef like his father.