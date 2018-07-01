Stabbing suspect attacked victims during a 3-year-old's birthday party

The man accused of stabbing nine people Saturday night — six of them children who were attending a birthday party — was arrested by Boise Police.
Timmy Kinner, 30, of Los Angeles, was arrested on nine felony charges of aggravated battery and six felony charges of injury to a child. He was booked into the Ada County Jail.
The victims, who range in age from 3 to 12, were attacked during a 3-year-old's birthday party at a low-income apartment complex on West State Street and Wylie Lane for refugee families. Four of the victims have life-threatening injuries.
Kinner, who is not a refugee, was a temporary resident at the apartment complex and was asked to leave Friday, Boise Police Chief Bill Bones said. He returned Saturday night to "exact vengeance," first targeting children, then the adults who interceded to protect them, Bones said at a press conference Sunday.
"This is an attack against those who are most vulnerable," said Bones, who was visibly emotional during the news conference.
The investigation is ongoing. Police were at the scene Sunday morning with the area blocked off by yellow crime scene tape.
The suspect has an extensive criminal record, which includes prison time in Kentucky, Bones said.
The St. George Police Department, in Utah, verified that in April the department arrested Kinner for theft. Further information on the Utah arrest wasn't available Sunday. Specific information about Kinner's criminal record was not immediately available, but Bones said it appears to involve alcohol and substance abuse and violence against others.
Community support
Boise Mayor Dave Bieter on Sunday issued a statement condemning the attack and asking for the community's support for the victims.
"Last night’s horrific attack does not represent Boise. I ask all Boiseans to join me in sending thoughts and prayers for the injured and their families at this terrible time. Our city has long stood as a welcoming city – a place of safety and kindness for those fleeing violence and oppression in their homelands. The senseless acts of one disturbed person does not change that," Bieter said.
Officials with the Boise branch of the International Rescue Committee told the Statesman they're planning a vigil for Monday evening, though details on time and place are yet to be determined.
"We are shocked and saddened by this senseless attack on members of the Boise refugee community," said Julianne D. Tzul, executive director of the International Rescue Committee in Boise. "This attack does not reflect, in any way, the tremendous welcoming nature of the Boise community we have worked with so closely since opening in 2006."
Ahmed Abdulridha, a family friend of some the victims, said his wife, Sleena, visited the victims in the emergency room on Saturday night.
"Around 100 people were in the ER last night to share with this family," Abdulridha told the Statesman. "My community, we share in happiness and sadness."
Abdulridha and neighbors from Wylie Street apartments said the victims include an Iraqi woman and her children, as well as members of a Syrian family. Boise Police Department has not confirmed those details.
According to Abdulridha, others who live in the Wylie Street apartments heard a woman screaming and saw people running outside. He said neighbors in the apartment complex are not familiar with Kinner and aren't aware of a motive for the attack.
Boisean Celeste Dimas has started a GoFundMe to support the victims.
"My heart is in pieces for our community. Boise is a welcoming place, we love people. Refugees leave their mother lands in search of safety and they should be safe here. There is no place for evil here," Dimas said.
