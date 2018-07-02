Listen to the conversations between dispatch and officers on the night of the stabbing

These are a few of the conversations between dispatch and officers, over a course of about an hour, on the night of the stabbing in Boise. The audio recordings were obtained from Broadcastify.
Miss Washington 2017 Nicole Renard put her bones into learning Washington born rapper Macklemore's 'Can't Hold Us.' "I just really love learning all the words to really fast rap songs & he has a TON of great ones," said Nicole on Twitter.

Travel Tacoma+Pierce County's promotional video for the area. The organization's president and CEO, Bennish Brown, is moving on to Augusta, Georgia to lead the Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau.

National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down north of Darlington in Butte County on Thursday, June 21. The tornado formed during a severe thunderstorm in the area between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. This video was taken from Highway 96.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Astoria safely hoisted three fishermen who became stranded on rocks when the tide rose in Willapa Bay, Washington, on June 20, 2018. The individuals were transported to a nearby beach.