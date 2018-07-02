'Love wins' as Boiseans gather outside of City Hall for a vigil

Refugees and other Boiseans shocked by Saturday's knife attack on refugee children and adults responded quickly by organizing a rally. On Monday evening, hundreds gathered at City Hall for a vigil, bringing cards and bouquets of white flowers.
Miss Washington 2017 slays this Macklemore rap

Miss Washington 2017 Nicole Renard put her bones into learning Washington born rapper Macklemore's 'Can't Hold Us.' "I just really love learning all the words to really fast rap songs & he has a TON of great ones," said Nicole on Twitter.

Who we are – destination Pierce County

Travel Tacoma+Pierce County's promotional video for the area. The organization's president and CEO, Bennish Brown, is moving on to Augusta, Georgia to lead the Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Tornado touches down momentarily in Idaho

National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down north of Darlington in Butte County on Thursday, June 21. The tornado formed during a severe thunderstorm in the area between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. This video was taken from Highway 96.

Stranded fishermen rescued in Willapa Bay

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Astoria safely hoisted three fishermen who became stranded on rocks when the tide rose in Willapa Bay, Washington, on June 20, 2018. The individuals were transported to a nearby beach.