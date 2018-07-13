Missing Wyoming motorcyclist found dead in eastern Idaho

Searchers have found the body of a Wyoming man who became the subject of a multi-state search after he went missing on a motorcycle trip to Idaho.
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports 63-year-old Sam Collins, of Jackson, was found dead near eastern Idaho's Pine Creek Pass on Thursday night.
Collins was reported missing Monday after he did not return home from a motorcycle ride to Bear Lake, Idaho. An aerial search crew spotted Collins and the wrecked motorcycle, and investigators say it appears he failed to negotiate a curve and went off the road.
Collins was wearing a helmet and riding gear at the time of the crash.
