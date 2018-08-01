Video of Sharps Fire shows hills ablaze

Washington state's Department of Natural Resources has a Wildfire Aviation team that provides rapid response to wildland fires and an occasional rescue. All of DNR's UH-1H helicopters saw service during the Vietnam War.
East Idaho News reports, "Westbound lanes of Interstate 86 in American Falls are blocked due to a semi truck crash and fire... lanes are blocked between exit 44 (Ramsey Road) and exit 40." The video shown here was near the Seagull Bay exit.
The Meridian Police Department took on the nationwide 'lip sync challenge' singing Dierks Bentley's '5-1-5-0.' After posting their video to Facebook, The Meridian Police Department has now challenged other departments in the Treasure Valley.
In this past winter, Idaho beekeepers lost nearly 26 percent of their bees. With the help from local farmers, Whole Foods Market keeps bees on the roof of its downtown Boise location to raise public awareness about the issues bees are facing.
The sounds heard represent salmon in different rivers. The changing sounds allow the listener to visualize how the salmon are migrating. The red and green dots and blue arrow represent change in size with population, something you can hear as well.
Boise Police Chief Bill Bones was at the scene of the June 30, 2018, stabbing spree that left nine victims hospitalized soon after it occurred. The chief talked this week about that horrible night and his pride in the city of Boise.
A helicopter crew from the Coast Guard Air Station in Port Angeles hoists an injured female hiker and a rescue swimmer from Obstruction Island, Washington on July 4, 2018. Obstruction is just south of Orcas Island in the San Juans.