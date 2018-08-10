Big Idaho Potato team takes on Drake’s ‘In My Feelings’ challenge

Members of the Lummi Nation conducted a practice run near Lummi Island on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, to procure sockeye for J50, a starving member of a critically endangered clan of orcas. www.childrenofthesettingsunproductions. org
Tom Crout has spent the past 18 years working on his sailboat, America, at his Puyallup home and finally nearing completion. Currently residing at the Swantown Marina in Olympia, Crout personally crafted every piece of the boat
Multiple agencies respond to the Yelm Kingdom Hall on Wednesday afternoon after a suspicious device was found on the property. This is the latest in a series of fires and other crimes targeting Kingdom Halls in Thurston County.
The Idaho State Historical Museum closed in August 2014. It’s scheduled to reopen Oct. 12, following an upgrade that added 18,000 square feet to the 30,000-square-foot building. A bid problem caused the project to take a year longer than planned.
A 6-month-old orphaned grizzly bear cub has arrived at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park. He was born near Nome, Alaska, and his mother was killed by poachers. He soon is to be joined by an orphaned yearling from Montana.
Washington state's Department of Natural Resources has a Wildfire Aviation team that provides rapid response to wildland fires and an occasional rescue. All of DNR's UH-1H helicopters saw service during the Vietnam War.
East Idaho News reports, "Westbound lanes of Interstate 86 in American Falls are blocked due to a semi truck crash and fire... lanes are blocked between exit 44 (Ramsey Road) and exit 40." The video shown here was near the Seagull Bay exit.