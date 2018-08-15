7 South Sound residents, including 5 kids, were killed in an eastern Oregon wreck

Women and children from Tacoma and Olympia were among the eight killed in a wreck Monday in eastern Oregon, the Oregon State Police said.
OSP on Wednesday identified the South Sound residents killed as:
▪ Erika Carter Boquet, 29 of Tacoma
▪ Isabella Earlene Boquet, 11 of Tacoma
▪ Elisabeth Ann Boquet, 8 of Tacoma
▪ Tytis Michael Boquet, 6 of Tacoma
▪ Kyla Marie Brown, 28 of Olympia
▪ Arianna Marie Brown, 10 of Olympia
▪ Xavier King Johnson, 2 of Olympia
They were all on their way to Las Vegas for a summer trip, Boquet’s brother, Jesse Tate, told The Oregonian/OregonLive Tuesday. Boquet and her three children were traveling with another family member and her children, Tate said.
Boquet was driving everyone in a 2016 Toyota 4Runner near milepost 30 of Oregon 78, southeast of Burns, when a 1999 Toyota 4Runner appears to have crossed the center line and hit them head-on about 10 a.m., the Oregon State Police said.
The seven family members traveling together died at the scene, as did the driver of the 1999 Toyota, who was the only person in that vehicle.
He was identified as 48-year-old Mark Robert Rundell, of Prairie City, Oregon.
Tate said Boquet started a nonprofit in Tacoma called Last Stop, to support area families.
Events to teach kids water safety, fire safety, and to distribute school supplies are advertised on the group’s website.
“She was outgoing, personable, made friends everywhere she went, and her kids took after her,” Tate told The Oregonian. “They all just cared about everyone around them.”
An online fundraiser was set up to help the family with burial expenses.
