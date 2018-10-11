Idaho County sheriff continues search for 2 people reported missing on the same day

The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for two people who were reported missing Friday in unrelated cases.
Connie Johnson, 76, of Nezperce, was a camp cook at a hunting camp up the Selway River in the Fog Mountain area, near Big Rock . She was last heard from on Oct. 2 and was reported missing Friday. Her dog, Ace, is also missing.
Also reported missing Friday was 27-year-old Terrence Woods, from Maryland, who was reportedly filming a documentary near the Penman Mine, near Orogrande. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office said Woods got lost when he was separated from his film crew.
On Wednesday, the Isheriff’s office used helicopters to search for both Johnson and Woods. Dogs were flown in to search the area for Johnson and ground crews continue to search for Woods. Poor weather on Tuesday hampered helicopters’ ability to launch and fly over the area. Searching continues Thursday.
Anyone with information regarding either person’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office at 208- 983-1100.
