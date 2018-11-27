Ivanka Trump praises the ‘laboratories of innovation’ like Idaho during school visit

Several students lined up inside Wilder Elementary School on Tuesday morning each held up an iPad displaying a letter of the alphabet to spell out the word “welcome” as one of their two special visitors walked through the school’s doors.

The students gathered around the guest, Apple CEO Tim Cook, as he began querying them about what projects they are working on.

“We are making a movie,” one student called out.



“Who is the star of your movie?” Cook asked.



“You are!” responded the student.

When the next special guest, presidential adviser and first daughter Ivanka Trump, walked through the school’s door several minutes later, the students’ joyous squeals were matched with shouting from a small group of protesters and supporters gathered outside the school.

Unfazed, Trump walked into the group of students and began looking at the images the students displayed on their screens. “I love this,” said Trump, looking at one of the many images. “Did you make that? Very nice.”

Cook and Trump then embarked on a nearly hourlong tour of the school, visiting classroom and watching students demonstrate their technological skills on the handheld devices Apple provided the school district nearly three years ago.

“In the past year I have visited 20 states across the country … these are states that are often called the laboratories of innovation,” Trump said during her visit. “You come into districts where you have superintendents like [Wilder] Superintendent [Jeff] Dillon who is so deeply passionate about bringing innovation and making a system that works for his or her students.”

Why Trump came to Idaho

Trump and Cook were visiting Wilder schools Tuesday to examine the district’s use of technology. The stop in Idaho is the latest in a series of tours by Trump as part of her work with the National Council for the American Worker, the Statesman reported earlier.

Trump tweeted about coming to Idaho on Tuesday morning, underscoring the visit’s focus on technology in the classroom and workforce preparedness.

Visiting the Wilder School District today with Tim Cook to learn firsthand how they are preparing America’s future workforce using @Apple technology to transform the learning environment and personalize students’ educational experiences based on their unique needs and strengths! — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 27, 2018

Apple has recently worked with Trump and the White House to highlight education best practices for STEM and computer science. Cook connected Trump earlier this year with the Waukee Innovation and Learning Center, part of the Waukee School District in Iowa.

The ConnectED program that Wilder benefited from dates to the Obama administration. Wilder was among 114 low-income schools in 29 states to receive help from Apple two years ago for students without easy access to technology, the Idaho Statesman reported in March 2016. The company at that time donated an iPad to every student and teacher in the district, for use at school and at home.

Nate Poppino contributed to this story’s reporting.